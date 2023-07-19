Man suspected of stealing, damaging pride flag in North Vancouver faces 2 charges

A 51-year-old man in North Vancouver, B.C., is facing multiple charges following a months-long investigation into the theft and vandalism of a pride flag at Lonsdale Quay.

The BC Prosecution Service approved two charges against Kristopher Kamienik on Wednesday—one for theft under $5,000 and another for mischief under $5,000—Mounties revealed in a statement the same day.

This is the first time Kamienik’s name has appeared in online court records.

He’s accused of stealing and defacing a pride flag, damaging a flag pole in the process, on May 25.

“The alleged incident was posted on social media and subsequently brought to police attention,” reads North Vancouver RCMP’s statement.

Kamienik was arrested on June 22, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 30.

“We have absolutely no tolerance for behaviour that seeks to marginalize, belittle, or intimidate members of our LGBTQ2S+ community, and we will do everything we can to investigate hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents, in order to see those responsible held to account,” said spokesperson Const. Mansoor Sahak in the release.

He also thanked people who came forward to provide statements, as well as the North Shore community for their patience during the investigation.