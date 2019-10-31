

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – Two days after a bus driver was spat on in Burnaby, authorities confirm they have arrested a suspect under the Mental Health Act.

RCMP officers apprehended the man on an unrelated matter early Thursday morning, according to the Metro Vancouver Transit Police. The officers then said they recognized the suspect from a social media video of the spitting incident.

"We want to thank the Burnaby RCMP for their assistance with this investigation," MVTP said in a news release.

"Given the medical circumstances surrounding this file, no further information will be provided at this time."

The spitting incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Canada Way and Hardwick Street, and part of it was captured in a six-second video that was shared online.

It shows a man kicking the door of a bus before allegedly spitting on the driver.

Authorities said a passenger had become irate, and then violent, after the driver asked him repeatedly to stand behind the red line at the front of the bus.