Man sues after allegedly eating metal bolt at B.C. McDonald's

A B.C. man is suing McDonald’s after he was allegedly given food containing a metal bolt, causing injuries.

Roman Chromy, a carpenter, was dining at the fast food restaurant at 815 McBride Blvd in New Westminster in November 2021 when he purchased the allegedly contaminated food, according to the civil claim he submitted to the B.C. Supreme Court earlier this month.

The claim alleges Chromy suffered injury, loss and damage due to the restaurant’s negligence.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been proven in court.

Eating the bolt allegedly injured his teeth and jaw, and led to indigestion, food phobia, weight loss, low immunity, mental distress, panic attacks, stress, anxiety, depressive disorder and insomnia, according to the court document.

Chromy claims the incident caused a loss of past and future income and diminished his enjoyment of life.

“Defendants owed a duty of care to the plaintiff to produce and supply food free of any contamination, specifically the metal bolt,” the claim reads.

Online court records do not yet include a response to the lawsuit from the defendants—McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Ltd., and the manager and franchisee of the McBride Boulevard location. They have until June 23 to file a response.

In a statement to CTV News via McDonald’s Canada’s media relations team, Joe Guzzo, the franchisee said: “My team takes food safety seriously and we strive to maintain the highest quality food safety standards at our restaurants. I am unable to comment further as this is a legal matter.”

Chromy is suing the group for damages and costs, the dollar amount of which is not disclosed in the civil claim.