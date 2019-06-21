

CTV News Vancouver





The man who was hit by a shuttle bus during an altercation in Burnaby, B.C. earlier this month has been declared "neurologically deceased," according to officials.

The BC Coroners Service said the victim remains on life support at Vancouver General Hospital more than a week after being struck, but has lost all brain function.

His name has never been publicly released, but authorities said he is 33 years old.

Burnaby RCMP said the man was involved in some kind of altercation with another man on the sidewalk near Hastings Street and Carleton Avenue on June 11. At some point, he ended up on the roadway, where he was hit by the TransLink vehicle.

After the collision, investigators said it wasn't immediately clear whether the victim had been pushed onto the road.

Correction: The BC Coroners Service initially reported the victim died Thursday in hospital. In fact, he remains alive as of Friday morning, though he has lost all brain function.