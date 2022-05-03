Man struck and killed by truck that left the scene in Delta

Delta police are investigating reports that a man was struck and killed by a large truck Tuesday afternoon, and that the vehicle left the scene.

But the Delta Police Department said the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.

"It's under investigation but there is some indication that the driver was not even aware," Acting Sgt. Leisa Schaefer told CTV News.

Authorities said they have already located the driver, who is co-operating with their investigation.

The victim was struck near Scott Road and 70th Avenue at around 3:30 p.m., and died of his injuries. Police said they are working to notify his next of kin.

Investigators are also looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash, or who recorded dash cam video in the area around the time of the accident.