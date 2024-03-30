Man stole $4,000 worth of products from B.C. electronics store, police say
Mounties in Golden, B.C., are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect in an investigation into a theft in the city.
Police say a man stole nearly $4,000 worth of merchandise from The Source on Wednesday afternoon.
The Golden-Field RCMP released surveillance video stills on Friday, asking anyone who may recognize the suspect to contact police.
Police describe the suspect as a young, “fair-skinned” man with a “slim build” who is around six feet tall and possibly in his 20s. At the time of the alleged theft, he was wearing a blue medical mask, sunglasses, a black baseball cap, black Under Armour hoodie, black pants and shoes, and an orange and black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221 and quote file number 2024-617, or give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to Jamaica to help train CARICOM troops
A few dozen Canadian Armed Forces members have been deployed to Jamaica to train Caribbean Community troops for a mission intended to restore order in Haiti.
'They have to be caught as soon as possible': Brampton road rage victim speaks out as police search for 4 suspects
The driver of the vehicle that was at the centre of the road rage incident in Brampton last week is speaking out about the 'scary' ordeal he, his wife, and her friend went though.
Harvard says it's removed human skin from binding of 19th century book
Harvard University said it has removed human skin from the binding of a 19th century book about the afterlife that has been in its collections since the 1930s. The decision came after a review found ethical concerns with the book's origin and history.
'Trying to steal back voters': Strategists weigh in on Liberal budget messaging plan
The Liberals are deploying a new pre-budget marketing strategy that will see most of the upcoming federal budget announced before it is actually tabled in the House of Commons on April 16.
Man facing first-degree murder charge in North York stabbing at apartment building
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a stabbing at a North York apartment building on Friday, Toronto police say.
From strangers to siblings: DNA testing unveils family connection and sparks musical collaboration
In a story of discovery and connection, two musicians from southern Ontario have found themselves not just united by music, but by blood, thanks to DNA testing.
Government agents raid Peruvian President Boluarte's residence in luxury watch investigation
Peruvian police busted through the front door of President Dina Boluarte’s house with a battering ram overnight in search of luxury watches as part of an investigation into possible illicit enrichment.
For years she thought her son had died of an overdose. The police video changed all that
Austin Hunter Turner died in 2017, on a night that his mother has rewound and replayed again and again, trying to make sense of what happened.
Vatican confirms pope will preside over Easter Vigil after he skipped Good Friday at last minute
The Vatican confirmed Pope Francis would preside over the Easter Vigil service on Saturday night, after he decided at the last minute to skip his participation in the Good Friday procession at the Colosseum as a health precaution.
Saanich Peninsula chamber warns region will lose 27% of workers to 'discriminatory' housing policies
A Victoria-area business association says the region is at risk of losing more than a quarter of its workforce in the next 12 years unless local municipalities allow greater housing density to provide more affordable homes for workers.
Fisheries officials monitoring orphaned orca calf in lagoon off Vancouver Island
Efforts to coax an orphaned whale calf out of a lagoon off Vancouver Island have been paused and fisheries officials are now monitoring the animal from afar until the tidal situation improves, Fisheries and Oceans Canada says.
Leonardo DiCaprio criticizes Ottawa over B.C. salmon farms
Salmon farms have long been a point of contention between environmentalists and fish farmers in British Columbia, but a much bigger net is now being cast on the topic.
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
Anti-vax protester's 'race-based tirade' against security guard wasn't criminal, B.C. judge rules
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
RCMP Major Crimes investigating after man found dead east of Beaumont Friday morning
A man was found dead in a vehicle in Strathcona County east of Beaumont Friday morning.
'Part of the history': Rivals for Alberta NDP leadership torn on federal party ties
What began as a race to pick a new leader for Alberta’s Opposition NDP has triggered a broader existential debate over why being provincially orange must automatically tie you to the federal brand.
Edmonton broadcasting giant Bruce Hogle dead at 95
An Edmonton broadcasting pioneer has passed away.
Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to recall legislation
On Saturday's episode of her radio program Your Province Your Premier, Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to the province's recall legislation.
'Part of the history': Rivals for Alberta NDP leadership torn on federal party ties
What began as a race to pick a new leader for Alberta’s Opposition NDP has triggered a broader existential debate over why being provincially orange must automatically tie you to the federal brand.
Lethbridge blanked in playoff opener as Swift Current wins 3-0
The Hurricanes dominated play in the last two periods of their playoff opener against the Broncos Friday night, but they drew a blank on the scoreboard as Swift Current took a one-game series lead with a 3-0 victory.
Lethbridge’s Christa Deguchi wins gold at Antalya Grand Slam judo competition
Canada's Christa Deguchi defeated Brazil's Jessica Lima on Friday to win gold in the under-57 kilogram category at the Antalya Grand Slam judo competition.
Fog advisory issued for parts of southern Alberta Saturday morning
A fog advisory was issued for Calgary and most of southern Alberta early Saturday morning.
Police, CPKC rail investigating after woman hit by train
Winnipeg police and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited railway are investigating after a 34-year-old woman was hit by a train in the Kildonan Crossing neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
Winnipeg man and woman charged following gas station robbery
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
Crews rescue cats after fire in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood
No injuries were reported and several pets were rescued after a house fire in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue.
Sask. man charged with armed robbery
A Saskatchewan man is facing several charges after a robbery at a Regina business on Friday afternoon.
'5 Days for the Homeless' campaign raises over $30,000 for local non-profit organization
The University of Regina’s Hill Business Students’ Society wrapped up their ‘5 Days for the Homeless’ campaign Friday.
Feeling older than you are? It could be how you sleep
Not getting enough sleep may cause you to feel five to 10 years older than you really are, according to two new studies.
Saskatoon marks Good Friday with annual religious celebration
Good Friday in Saskatoon brought the Christian community out into the snow for the annual hallmark way of the cross prayer walk for the second time since the pandemic.
Sask. RCMP advising drivers to check road conditions before venturing out
As more snow dumps on some parts of the province, Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting poor road conditions.
Saskatoon celebrates first-ever community feast and round dance
Heading to the Easter long weekend, the City of Saskatoon along with numerous partners hosted the very first community round dance and feast Thursday evening.
3 dead, including 1 youth, following Milton crash: police
Three people have died in two-vehicle, Saturday morning crash in Milton, according to police.
Man facing first-degree murder charge in North York stabbing at apartment building
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a stabbing at a North York apartment building on Friday, Toronto police say.
Ontario man receives Guinness World Record for oldest person to receive kidney transplant
An elderly man living in the Greater Toronto Area has just been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to have ever received a kidney transplant.
Fire destroys Quebec shrimp processing plant; investigation transferred to police
Quebec provincial police have taken over an investigation into an overnight fire at a shrimp processing plant in the town of Matane, roughly 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
'Using art to talk about science': Montreal dance show explores flaws in cardiovascular system
Art and science beat in unison in a new show by Montreal choreographer Rhodnie Désir, who undertook a documentary process to create a production exploring the flaws of the heart and cardiovascular systems.
Montreal doctors' breakthrough discovery about causes of cerebral palsy giving hope
A breakthrough discovery made by doctors at the Montreal Children's Hospital about the causes of cerebral palsy is giving new hope to one West Island family.
Eastern Ontario could see up to 20 cm of snow Wednesday: Environment Canada
Parts of eastern Ontario could see up to 20 cm of snow on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
Ottawa police warn of Facebook Marketplace fraud
The Ottawa Police Service says its fraud unit has been seeing a rise in the numbers of Marketplace scams.
OPEN/CLOSED
OPEN/CLOSED Here's what is open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend.
Flooding at Halifax health-care facility leads to temporary reallocation of Recovery Support Centre space in Yarmouth
Services at the Recovery Support Centre at Yarmouth Regional Hospital, will be temporarily reallocated to open five inpatient mental health beds starting March 29, according to a news release by Nova Scotia Health.
UPEI students fundraising to bring medical help to Ghana
A group of Prince Edward Island students are looking to bring medical aid to disadvantaged communities a world away, for the third year in a row.
Halifax police are searching for a suspect in a Shoppers Drug Mart robbery
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that happened Friday night at the Shoppers Drug Mart in the city's Fairview neighbourhood.
Claw hammer used as weapon in Sarnia assault: Police
Twenty-five stitches later and a Sarnia man is recovering after fight over illegal drugs, according to police.
One person recovering from gunshot wound after incident in London
One person is recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an incident in London Friday night. According to police, officers received a 911 call about a vehicle crash with gun shots fired in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street west.
Injuries non-life-threatening after single-vehicle rollover
Injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening after the driver of a vehicle was taken to a local trauma centre following a single--vehicle crash.
Kitchener wins first game in series with Erie
Kitchener Rangers playoff hockey is back.
'A walk down nostalgia lane': Sonny's fish and chips return for one day only
It was a busy day at Morty's Pub on Good Friday, as people flocked to the Waterloo hot spot to get their fill of fish and chips.
Where are the worst roads in northern Ontario?
From crumbling asphalt to potholes to poor signage, the annual Canadian Automobile Association's Worst Roads campaign to influence local and provincial governments to fix damaged and aging roadways is now open for voting.
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to Jamaica to help train CARICOM troops
A few dozen Canadian Armed Forces members have been deployed to Jamaica to train Caribbean Community troops for a mission intended to restore order in Haiti.
Field, Ont., residents told to 'stay inside' as police searched for 'dangerous' suspects
A lot of concern and speculation is circulating in the small northern Ontario community of Field on Friday after a massive police search for "dangerous" suspects.
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.