    Man stole $4,000 worth of products from B.C. electronics store, police say

    Mounties released these security camera stills of a theft suspect on Friday. (Courtesy: Golden-Field RCMP) Mounties released these security camera stills of a theft suspect on Friday. (Courtesy: Golden-Field RCMP)
    Mounties in Golden, B.C., are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect in an investigation into a theft in the city.

    Police say a man stole nearly $4,000 worth of merchandise from The Source on Wednesday afternoon.

    The Golden-Field RCMP released surveillance video stills on Friday, asking anyone who may recognize the suspect to contact police.

    Police describe the suspect as a young, “fair-skinned” man with a “slim build” who is around six feet tall and possibly in his 20s. At the time of the alleged theft, he was wearing a blue medical mask, sunglasses, a black baseball cap, black Under Armour hoodie, black pants and shoes, and an orange and black backpack.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221 and quote file number 2024-617, or give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

