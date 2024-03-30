Man stole $4,000 worth of products from B.C. electronics store, police say

Mounties in Golden, B.C., are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect in an investigation into a theft in the city.

Police say a man stole nearly $4,000 worth of merchandise from The Source on Wednesday afternoon.

The Golden-Field RCMP released surveillance video stills on Friday, asking anyone who may recognize the suspect to contact police.

Police describe the suspect as a young, “fair-skinned” man with a “slim build” who is around six feet tall and possibly in his 20s. At the time of the alleged theft, he was wearing a blue medical mask, sunglasses, a black baseball cap, black Under Armour hoodie, black pants and shoes, and an orange and black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221 and quote file number 2024-617, or give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.