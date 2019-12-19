VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey have arrested a man for allegedly stealing two vehicles in quick succession Wednesday morning.

Surrey RCMP said both vehicles had been left running in residents' driveways in order to warm up. The first vehicle, a green Ford Explorer, was reported stolen just after 8 a.m. from the 13800 block of Grosvenor Road, near Selkirk Drive.

A short time later, police said, officers found the stolen truck abandoned in a driveway on Howey Road, where another vehicle - a white Volvo that had also been left to warm up - had also been stolen.

Police said they located the Volvo "a short distance away" and arrested a 35-year-old Surrey man, who remained in custody Thursday, pending a court appearance.

The incident serves as a reminder to residents not to leave vehicles unattended while they are warming up, police said in a news release.

"The theft of a running vehicle only takes a matter of seconds," said Const. Richard Wright, a media relations officer for Surrey RCMP.