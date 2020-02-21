VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are searching for a man who they say stole a float plane then crashed it into another aircraft early Friday morning.

The man then ran away on foot, police say.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Tania Visintin told CTV News Vancouver that the call for the incident came in around 3:30 a.m.

Nobody was injured and no suspects are in custody.

The stolen plane has damage to one of its wings, Visintin said. A plane in Vancouver's harbour could be seen with a wing that was snapped in the middle and also had damage to the back end.

Vancouver police are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information comes available.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jordan Jiang