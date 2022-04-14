Man stabbed with hypodermic needle in Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police say

Vancouver police are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed with a hypodermic needle in the city's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood earlier this week.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 10, at 6:45 a.m., the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

According to the VPD, the victim was walking to work near the intersection of East Hastings and Columbia streets when he was stabbed in the leg by a man holding a hypodermic needle.

Police described the suspect as a white man with a thin build. He stands 5'8" and was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the attack, police said.

“We have been unable to identify the suspect, and we’re asking anyone who was in the area who may have seen this incident to contact us,” said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin in the news release.

The latest incident is the third stabbing involving a needle in the Downtown Eastside since October, police said.

"None of these cases are related, and each one appears to have been completely random and unprovoked," Visintin said.

The first of the three needle stabbings happened on Oct. 27 near the intersection of Abbot and East Pender streets.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, was stabbed as she left a coffee shop, according to police. Less than two weeks after that incident, 35-year-old Cathleen Cunningham was charged with aggravated assault.

In March, a 41-year-old woman was stabbed with a needle a few blocks away, near the intersection of Main and Pender streets.

That attack resulted in one count of assault with a weapon against Kayla Elizabeth Kelly, a 27-year-old who lives in the area.