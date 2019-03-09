

The Sandman Hotel in Langley was behind police tape Friday night as RCMP investigated a stabbing.

Langley RCMP said they were called to the incident around 11:30 p.m. to the hotel pub on 88 Avenue and 202 Street.

Police said a 20-year-old Surrey man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fight broke out between two groups leaving the bar.

Authorities said the two groups are known to one another and the victim is known to police.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage in the area to try to identify the people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or CrimeStoppers.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Christian Adler