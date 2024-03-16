Man stabbed after confrontation on bus: Surrey RCMP

A man was sent to hospital after being stabbed in Surrey on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Fraser Highway and 152nd Street around 2:40 p.m. and found a man in his 20s with a stab wound in the abdomen.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition, the Surrey RCMP said.

“Initial investigation reveals that two individuals had a confrontation on a transit bus, and when they exited one individual produced a knife and stabbed the victim,” a news release issued by the detachment reads.

“The investigation is still in the early stages, but initial indications are that the two individuals are not known to each other.”

Mounties described the suspect as a white man in his 20s with a "muscular build."

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-37024, or leave an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers.