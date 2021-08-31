VANCOUVER -- A man is dead after a police incident in Quesnel, B.C., but the RCMP has not specified whether its officers used their guns during the encounter.

On Aug. 31, around 3:30 a.m., police say they approached a man who was sleeping inside a vehicle.

“When officers approached the man reportedly reached for a firearm, and shots were fired,” reads a news statement from B.C. RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“The man was transported to local hospital where he was declared deceased,” it continues.

RCMP does not say whether the man did indeed display or shoot a firearm, or whether officers fired shots from their own guns – it merely states that “shots were fired.”

The vehicle was parked on Carson Avenue near Kinchant Street in the small town located south of Prince George.

Officers say they have notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia and will not be commenting further.

CTV News Vancouver will update this story when and if the IIO releases more information.