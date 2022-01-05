Man shows up to Richmond hospital with gunshot wounds, police investigating
A Surrey RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver)
RCMP in Richmond are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
Mounties say they were contacted after the man showed up at Richmond General Hospital at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
Police say the incident is believed to be isolated and its serious crime unit is investigating.
Anyone with potential information are asked to contact police.