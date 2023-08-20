Man shot to death in Hope, B.C.

Homicide investigators were called to Hope, B.C. after a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.

Mounties say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 59400 block of St. Elmo Road at 2:50 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man “suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.”

A suspect who was identified early in the investigation has been found and arrested, according to police. As such, investigators say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The victim and the suspect were not named in Sunday’s news release, but police say the victim has been identified and investigators are “working to notify the family.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was deployed to Hope and is working with the RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551- 4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.