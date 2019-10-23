

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





ABBOTSFORD - A man in his 20s is in hospital after a shooting Tuesday night according to Abbotsford police.

Abbotsford police say the shooting happened on South Fraser Way near Hill Tout Street around 7:25 p.m.

An Esso gas station on South Fraser Way was behind yellow tape as police focused on a green sedan, and a trail of destruction near a Tim Hortons drive-thru that is attached to the gas station.

Not too far away, a black BMW SUV was seen at Abbotsford Regional Hospital with blown out tires, a smashed windshield and what appear to be bullet holes in the driver side window with visible damage to the front of the SUV.

A sedan was also set on fire on Queen Street near Peardonville Road roughly the same time the shooting took place. While it's not known of this vehicle is related to the shooting, other Metro Vancouver shootings have seen torched vehicles associated with the crimes.

Abbotsford police have not said if these events are related to the shooting on South Fraser Way, but say the investigation is ongoing.

Officers had South Fraser Way closed for several hours.