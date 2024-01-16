Man shot in the leg inside Maple Ridge home: RCMP

Mounties in Maple Ridge are investigating a Monday night shooting in the city that injured one man.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said it was called to a residence in the 22700 block of Ritchie Avenue around 9:10 p.m. after reports of a shooting—adding the home is “well known to police.”

Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg inside the residence. He was taken to hospital, and was the only person injured in the incident, according to the RCMP.

The detachment said officers and police dogs “cleared the residence” and searched the surrounding area—but did not say whether a suspect has been identified or located.

“Police believe this to be a targeted incident and there is no further threat to public safety at this time,” the Ridge Meadows RCMP wrote in a news release Tuesday.

“This is currently an active and ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has surveillance or dash cam video is asked to call the Ridge Meadows detachment at 604-463-6251.