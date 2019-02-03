

CTV Vancouver





Bob Dube and his wife had just finished dinner Saturday night when the shots went off. The couple found it strange, but assumed it just a premature celebration of Lunar New Year.

“I remember her saying, ‘it’s early for fireworks,’” Dube told CTV News. “I never thought any more of it.”

A few hours later, Dube saw the intersection near his house on the news. Burnaby RCMP had taped off the intersection of Smith Avenue and Price Street. Officers were investigating a shooting.

Police said the victim, a 39-year-old man, had been taken to hospital in serious condition. They said the attack was targeted and that the general public was not at risk.

Several blocks of Smith Avenue were closed to traffic during the investigation. A black car with a broken window could be seen at the scene. There were also bloody clothes visible on the ground.

Dube told CTV News his neighbourhood is usually quiet, and that he generally feels safe there. He said targeted shootings are a fact of life in Metro Vancouver, but that he didn’t expect on to happen next door.

“It’s happening everywhere,” he said. “You don’t like it, but there’s nothing you can do about it. You just hope like hell that some innocent bystander doesn’t get shot. Law of averages, that’s what’s going to happen. Wrong person’s going to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Investigators are searching for a beige sedan that was observed leaving the area around the time of the shooting. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.