Man shot by crossbow on Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police say

Man shot by crossbow on Downtown Eastside, police say

A man has been shot with a crossbow on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, according to police.

In a social media post, describing the incident as "unfolding" the Vancouver Police Department said the victim was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

"His attacker fled," the tweet continued. "VPD officers are at the scene gathering evidence."

In a subsequent tweet, police said the man was shot in the chest, and that investigators "believe the victim was targeted."

The specific location and time of the alleged attack were not provided, nor was further information about the suspect. However, the VPD said the ongoing investigation is "centered around the encampment" on East Hasting Street near Carrall Street.

