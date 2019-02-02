

CTV Vancouver





A man was shot and killed in a residential neighbourhood on Friday night and the person who pulled the trigger got away.

Surrey RCMP said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the area of 58A Avenue near King George Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds and despite attempts to revive him, he succumbed to his injuries.

Around the time, RCMP were also notified of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames in the area of King George Boulevard and Colebrook Road, which is about two kilometres from the scene of the shooting.

Police said it is too early to say whether the two incidents are connected.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called and will be investigating along with the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).