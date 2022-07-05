Man shot and killed in broad daylight outside Surrey hotel

SURREY, B.C. -

A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting at a Surrey hotel.

The gunfire erupted outside the Days Inn in the Whalley neighbourhood Monday and the suspect is still at large.

The bullets started flying just before 5 p.m. in broad daylight.

“Upon police attendance, an adult male victim was located in medical distress suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” said Surrey RCMP in a news release.

It says despite all attempts to revive him, he succumbed to his injuries.

RCMP quickly surrounded the Days Inn, putting police tape up around the parking lot.

They seemed to be focused on a blue sedan with its rear passenger-side door open.

A white tent was set up over the vehicle as investigators combed through the area.

A suspect vehicle described as an older model silver, four-door Infiniti sedan was seen fleeing from the area.

RCMP say they are investigating whether a burnt out vehicle located a short time later near 96 Avenue and 124 Street is connected to the homicide.

“No suspect description is currently available, and police are looking for any witnesses or those with dash cam footage from the area to contact police,” read the release.

The shooting and subsequent car fire have all the hallmarks of a gang-style hit, but police have yet to confirm if they are connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“Initial indications are that this was a targeted incident,” said Surrey RCMP.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with Surrey RCMP.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.