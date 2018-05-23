

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a stabbing at a Fraser Valley mushroom farm that left a man in serious injured Wednesday morning.

Officers found the 40-year-old victim after being called to a property on Townshipline Road in Abbotsford at around 11:35 a.m.

The man was airlifted to hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Police haven't said what led up to the stabbing, but said they are investigating "a dispute" that arose on the property. Two men have been detained in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department.