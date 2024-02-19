Man seriously injured after shooting in Guildford, Surrey RCMP say

Mounties are investigating a shooting in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood that left a man seriously injured Sunday evening.

Officers found the victim after responding to a report of gunfire near 101 Avenue and 152 Street, close to Guildford Town Centre, around 6:20 p.m.

In a news release, Surrey RCMP said officers spent Sunday evening canvassing the area and speaking to witnesses, and that early indications are that the shooting was an “isolated incident.”

Surrey RCMP asked anyone with information on what happened – or dash-cam video captured in the area between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502.