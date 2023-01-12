Man seriously injured after assault, kidnapping: RCMP
A pair of suspects was arrested after allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a man in northern British Columbia over the weekend.
In a news release Thursday, Prince George RCMP said Mounties were notified of a man suffering from multiple injuries just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
"Police officers attended a temporary structure in the 400 block of Ottawa Street where the victim stated the assault took place and located two men inside who matched the description of the suspects," said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper in the release.
Mounties arrested 20-year-old Noah Damien Basil-Thom and 25-year-old Daryn James Middleton. Police said both suspects are known to them and that they will remain in custody pending their next court appearance.
The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved multiple charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, forcible confinement and failure to comply with probation against both men.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP said the case remains under investigation.
