VANCOUVER -- A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years in connection with the shooting deaths of a mom and her friend over a drug deal that went bad.

Travis MacPhail heard his fate in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

“We were hoping for more, but 17 years is better than 15 or ten. I don’t think it’s enough. He took two lives,” Toni Graillon told CTV News.

Graillon is Brandy Petrie’s aunt. Petrie and 20-year-old Avery Levely-Flesher were killed in September 2017 in Langley. The court heard the murders happened during an illicit drug transaction

Petrie’s family came to court for the sentencing, wearing pins with her picture.

“I think Brandy’s watching us, looking at us. She knows we’re here for her,” explained Graillon.

The court heard that the accused was a heroin addict at the time of the killings, but has since weened himself off drugs. The judge noted that MacPhail has good rehabilitation prospects and has taken responsibility for his actions.

The judge also expressed his sympathies to the victims’ families.

Graillon says the loss of Petrie is still hard to accept.

“She was beautiful, loved her children, always fun. She had nothing but she would give you anything she had. She always cared about other people more than her. Just a huge, huge loss,” said Graillon.

Petrie’s mom and stepdad are now raising her two children.