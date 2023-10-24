Man sentenced to 6.5 years for New Westminster child sex abuse

A man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving a child in New Westminster.

Names related to the case are subject to a publication ban, according to the New Westminster Police Department, which issued a news release about the case Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation began in August 2020 when the victim – described by police only as "a youth" – reported the abuse to NWPD officers.

The youth received support from the department's Victim Assistance Unit, and its Specialized Investigations Unit took over the case.

"The investigation took approximately one year, and during that time, detectives learned that the victim was subjected to sexual offences over a period of years," the NWPD statement reads.

Earlier this month, the accused pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation and making child pornography, and was sentenced, police said.

“We’re inspired by the strength of this youth to come forward and ask for help,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver, in the release.

“The sexual exploitation of children is deplorable and the Specialized Investigation Unit is mandated to investigate these kinds of crimes with compassion and care. If you harm children and produce child pornography in New Westminster, you can count on going to jail.”

The NWPD says its Specialized Investigations Unit was created specifically to investigate sexual offences, and its investigations "prioritize a victim-centred and trauma-informed approach."

The unit assists people of all gender identities, and can be reached by calling 604-525-5411, police said.