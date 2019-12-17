VANCOUVER -- Years after a B.C. toddler was poisoned to death by snake venom, the man held responsible for the tragedy has been sentenced to jail time.

Henry Thomas pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life earlier this year, and was sentenced to 18 months behind bars Tuesday in North Vancouver provincial court.

Police said Thomas took two-year-old Aleka Esa-Bella Sheyk Gonzales into his care back in May 2014, and that the toddler died hours after being returned to her mother.

An investigation later determined Gonzales died by snake venom poisoning. Authorities searched Thomas's home in Agassiz and seized snakes and related equipment from the property.

Sarah Rauch, a lawyer representing the toddler's mother, said her client will be trying to recover from the terrible tragedy her entire life.

"There will be some efforts toward healing for my client. Those efforts will take forever," Rauch said after Tuesday's sentencing. "Of course, it's been very difficult to manage any thought of healing from the day the baby died."

Asked about the sentencing, Rauch said it's "very hard to quantify the life of a young baby who is lost in terms of months, days, years."

Police have never commented publicly on how Thomas was connected to Gonzales.

An obituary for the toddler described her as a silly, joyful child who loved her toy monkey and dandelions.