

CTV News Vancouver





A fire in Vancouver resulted in one man being sent to hospital after he tried to douse the flames himself.

At around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Vancouver fire crews responded to calls of signs of smoke at a Granville Street home in South Vancouver.

When they arrived, they had to enter through the back alley to find the source of the fire.

Chief Richard Warnock told CTV News Vancouver that there was "pretty extensive damage in a cube van, a couple of sheds burnt right down and a large hedge at the back."

The man who appeared to be trying to put out the fire with extinguishers and hoses got burns to his face and was sent to hospital, Warnock said.

There were no reports of other injuries.