Man seen in surveillance photos was not stranger attack suspect, Vancouver police say

Police in Vancouver say a man they had identified as a suspect in an unprovoked stranger attack was not actually involved in the crime.

"Late today, VPD investigators obtained new information from the victim, confirming the man seen on video leaving the area was not involved in the crime," the Vancouver Police Department said in an updated statement Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, police had appealed for help identifying the man, sharing two surveillance photos they claimed were associated with the assault that left the victim with "significant injuries" Wednesday morning.

The alleged assault happened just before 9:30 a.m., when the victim was standing near a bus stop near the intersection of Kingsway and McKinnon Street, according to the earlier statement.

"A stranger began yelling and acting erratically, then attacked the man without provocation before walking off," the VPD says, adding that someone passing by called 911 after finding the man injured.

"The man, who lives nearby, was taken to hospital with head injuries. He is expected to survive."

Though they're no longer seeking to identify the man whose photo they released, police said their investigation of the incident is ongoing.