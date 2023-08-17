Man seen in surveillance photos was not stranger attack suspect, Vancouver police say

A bus shelter at Kingsway and McKinnon Street in Vancouver is seen on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (CTV) A bus shelter at Kingsway and McKinnon Street in Vancouver is seen on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener