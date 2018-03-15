

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey have issued a warning to the public after they received two reports of indecent acts in the city's Clayton Heights neighbourhood.

Both incidents occurred between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of 188 Street and 70 Avenue.

Police say in both cases, a man emerged from an alleyway and appeared to be masturbating. In one incident, the suspect also exposed himself.

The suspect is described as a man between 25 and 30 wearing a black hoodie and black track pants.

While the RCMP's Special Victims Unit searches for the suspect, police are offering safety tips for the public, including:

Using main routes and avoiding secluded areas

Walking with friends

Telling someone where you are going and when you will be back

Phoning home when leaving a friend’s house and saying when you will be home

Trusting your instincts

Phoning home if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact investigators at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).