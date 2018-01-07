

The Canadian Press





SURREY, B.C. -- One man is dead following what police say was a homicide in Surrey, B.C.

RCMP say they were called to the Cloverdale area just after midnight on Sunday and first responders found a man in distress.

They say the man later died and foul play is suspected.

No details have been released about the man's identity or injuries.

The case has been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team, who wrote in a tweet Sunday morning that officers are investigating a homicide in the same area.

The tweet says the death is believed to be targeted.

No details have been released on whether suspects have been taken into custody.