Man's body went undiscovered for days in B.C. housing facility as dad repeatedly denied entry, family says

A grieving B.C. family is demanding answers after their loved one was allegedly left dead in his room at a supportive housing facility for days, while his father’s repeated requests to visit him were denied.

Joshua Soestmeyer died of an overdose at Cliff Block – a 16-room facility for people struggling with addiction and mental health issues in New Westminster – on July 22, according to his aunt, Heather Lee.

The 28-year-old’s father, Eric Soestmeyer, told CTV News he asked to see his son that day, but was turned away.

The father, who declined an interview Wednesday, said he attempted to visit the following four days as well and was refused each time.

“He was dead in his bed (for days) before anyone noticed he was dead, despite his father going by Cliff Block every day, demanding a wellness check,” Lee said.

She said the family was eventually notified of Joshua’s death by the BC Coroners Service on July 27, but that coroners determined he actually died days earlier.

In an email to CTV News, the BCCS confirmed there was a death at Cliff Block on July 22.

“What Cliff Block was claiming as Josh's death date wasn't correct according to the coroner's finding of decomposition,” Lee said. “He’d been decomposing in this room.”

The facility is run by Lookout Housing and Health Society. Megan Kriger, the society’s director of development, told CTV News that Joshua was last seen “out of his room” by staff during the overnight shift between 11 p.m. on July 22 and 7 a.m. on July 23.

Then on July 25, another staff member performed a wellness check after not seeing him for 48 hours.

“At that time, this staff found him to be sleeping in his room and thought he was verbally responsive,” Kriger wrote in an email.

Hours later, Kriger said Joshua’s father arrived to bring him some of his belongings, and a third staff member performed another wellness check and “determined Josh to be sleeping.”

On July 26, Joshua was not seen by staff again, and a third wellness check led to them finding him deceased in his room, she said.

“An investigation was done on our team’s actions and the event was assessed to have been handled within our policies,” Kriger wrote.

“Lookout is heartbroken for the loss to our community and to his family.”

Clarifying questions from CTV News about why Joshua’s father was denied visitation were directed to BC Housing, the government agency responsible for subsidized housing in the province.

Now, Lee says Joshua’s family has been left with no closure and many unanswered questions.

“No family should ever go through this,” she said.

“How hard would it have been (for Eric), on that Saturday especially, to check on him when there was at least a chance that maybe he could have been saved that day,” she continued.

“We don't know exactly what time (he died), and if his dad got there fast enough. I don't know if it was too late, I don't know if it wasn't too late, but we'll never know.”

According to data from the BC Coroners Service, roughly one in four toxic drug deaths in the province were in "other residences" between 2019 and 2022. That category includes "hotels, motels, rooming houses, SROs, shelters, social/supportive housing," a report published earlier this year says.