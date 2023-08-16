Man's body went undiscovered for days in B.C. housing facility as dad repeatedly denied entry, family says

Joshua Soestmeyer is pictured. (Courtesy: Heather Lee) Joshua Soestmeyer is pictured. (Courtesy: Heather Lee)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener