Man's body recovered from B.C. lake, RCMP say

Mounties recovered the body of a man in Osoyoos Lake earlier this week and are now working to confirm his identity.

The RCMP were alerted by members of the public of a body in the lake approximately 50 feet from the shore of Gyro Beach at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"The Osoyoos RCMP are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the man and to determine if there is any correlation to the 30-year-old man who was reported missing from Osoyoos on July 7," Mounties said in a news release Wednesday.

That man is Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin — a Mexican national believed to have only been in Canada for one month prior to his disappearance in Osoyoos last month.

In a news release at the time, Mounties said Burgoin's family and friends were "very concerned" for his health and well-being and that it's out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.