

CTV News Vancouver





Emergency crews recovered a man's body from the water off Burnaby's Barnet Marine Park following an apparent kayaking accident Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics, firefighters and the Coast Guard were all called to the area after multiple witnesses reported seeing a kayaker capsize at around 2 p.m.

A Coast Guard hovercraft, a dive team and several boats could be seen scouring the water for about an hour before crews pulled a body from the waves.

Video from CTV's Chopper 9 helicopter captured what appeared to be a yellow inflatable kayak upside-down on the shore during the rescue effort.

Few other details have been confirmed, but Burnaby RCMP said the incident doesn't appear suspicious.

"It is early in the investigation but at this time the incident appears to have been a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected," the detachment said in a news release.

Officers attended the scene to keep the roads clear for ambulances, and said they would be remaining there throughout the evening as the tragedy is investigated.

Firefighters from a number of neighbouring fire halls assisted with the response, including a team from Vancouver that had been doing drills in North Vancouver when the kayak capsized.

Multiple civilian boats joined in the rescue effort as well, according to the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre.