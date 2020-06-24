VANCOUVER -- Abbotsford police are investigating the discovery of a man's body inside an SUV Monday night.

Emergency responders were called to John Mahoney Park around 7:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive man.

The man's body was found in the driver's seat of a white SUV bearing out-of-province plates. Emergency services believe he had been deceased for "some time," police said in a statement.

The man's name and the cause of death have not been released.

Major crimes, forensic identification team members and the BC Coroners Service are now investigating, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.