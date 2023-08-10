Man's body found in Sicamous, homicide investigation underway

Mounties in the Shuswap region say a homicide investigation is underway after a missing man's body was found.

The Sicamous RCMP issued a media release Thursday, providing few details.

On Aug.2, the detachment received a missing person report, but the file was taken over by the major crimes unit after "information came to light that the disappearance was the result of foul play," according to police.

Three days later, a home in Sicamous was searched and a man's body was found, the RCMP says.

"At this time, and in an effort to protect the integrity of the investigation, police are not releasing further information about the missing person or the homicide investigation," Thursday's statement reads.

"Police would like to advise the public this was a targeted incident and that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community," it continues.

The RCMP have not appealed for witnesses or information in the case.