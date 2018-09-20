

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators have been called in after Mounties found a man's body inside a Richmond, B.C. home Thursday morning.

Officers arrived at a residence in the 9000 block of Odlin Road near Garden City Road shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Police haven't released any additional information about the deceased.

Anyone who might have information about the case is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).