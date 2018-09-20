Man's body found in Richmond home, Mounties say
A body was found in a home on Odlin Road in Richmond on Sept. 20, 2018.
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 2:39PM PDT
Homicide investigators have been called in after Mounties found a man's body inside a Richmond, B.C. home Thursday morning.
Officers arrived at a residence in the 9000 block of Odlin Road near Garden City Road shortly after 8:30 a.m.
Police haven't released any additional information about the deceased.
Anyone who might have information about the case is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).