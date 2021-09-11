Man riding stolen motorcycle arrested after waving at passing Delta police officers

Vancouver -

A man driving a stolen motorcycle in Delta has been arrested after his overly courteous gesture toward officers raised suspicion, according to local police.

The incident happened on 80th Avenue in Delta late last month, the Delta Police Department said in a news release.

According to police, a new recruit and a training officer were patrolling in the area when the motorcycle driver "backed up and waved police in front of him."

“While courteous driving is always appreciated, our officers didn’t get the impression that this was the likely aim," said Insp. Guy Leeson, head of patrol services for DPD, in the news release.

"The officers passed the driver, circled back and found the same motorcycle, and ran the license plate. It came back as stolen."

The motorcyclist turned on 75A Avenue, where officers activated their lights in an attempt to pull him over, police said.

Instead of stopping, police allege that the driver sped up, "swerving around vehicles" and eventually losing control of the motorcycle.

Both the driver and his passenger were taken into custody, police said, adding that the passenger was taken to hospital and treated for what police called "very minor injuries."

"During the arrest, police located identity documents that had been left in a vehicle stolen days earlier in Delta, along with other stolen IDs and a variety of tools," Delta police said.

The driver, 39-year-old Jason Allan Gross, of Chilliwack, now faces six charges as a result of the incident.

Those charges are possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen licence plate, possession of stolen identity documents, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and possession of motor vehicle break-in tools.

Police said Gross is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. The allegations against Gross have not been proven in court.