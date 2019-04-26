

CTV News Vancouver





Firefighters managed to rescue a man whose home caught fire in East Vancouver, but his dog did not survive.

Crews arrived at the Blake Street property Thursday evening to find smoke pouring out of the windows. They quickly discovered a man had been left trapped in the basement after the stairs burned away.

Firefighters were able to get him outside, where he was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Sadly, the man's dog, which was also inside when the fire broke out, was found dead.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.