A man had to be rescued by Kamloops, B.C. firefighters after following a dog he'd been walking onto an icy river Friday.

He'd been walking two dogs in Pioneer Park when one of the dogs went out onto the ice over the South Thompson River.

The man fell through the ice, RCMP told CTV News.

Firefighters were called to the scene and pulled the man out of the river. He did not appear to be injured but was taken to hospital to be checked out.

In a message posted on Twitter, Kamloops Fire and Rescue used the incident as a reminder to the public to stay off the ice.

"The ice will (be) melting and shifting soon. A person or a dog can easily get sucked under the ice if the current is right," the tweet said.

