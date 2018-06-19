

CTV Vancouver





A ferry passenger was rescued from the frigid waters off the B.C. coast after going overboard Tuesday morning.

The man was aboard the Queen of Cowichan's 8:45 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay when he dropped into the water near Bowen Island.

BC Ferries said a rescue boat was deployed and crews managed to scoop the man out and bring him back onboard. It does not appear he suffered life-threatening injuries.

"It's my understanding the man's in stable condition but he's quite cold," BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall told CTV News.

A Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft was also deployed to the scene, and will be taking the passenger for treatment if necessary, Marshall said.

It's unclear how the man ended up in the water.

BC Ferries said the Queen of Cowichan's arrival at Departure Bay was delayed by about an hour for the rescue effort.