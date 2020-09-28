VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say a man was arrested after officers received reports that someone was chasing and threatening people with a chainsaw Sunday evening.

The Vancouver Police Department has given few details about the circumstances, but confirmed officers were able to arrest a suspect in Strathcona Park at about 6 p.m. The man was later released, as witnesses "weren't entirely sure he was the right suspect," the VPD says.

Katie Lewis with the Strathcona Residents' Association says she ran to the area Sunday evening after being alerted to the incident by a neighbour. She says she spoke with the man who was chased.

"He was taking some GoPro footage and it turns out someone was very upset with that. And someone pulled a live chainsaw on him, chased him out," Lewis told CTV News. "He and his partner were absolutely traumatized."

She says the man and his partner managed to get into a stranger's car on Prior Street in an attempt to get to safety.

"They literally just jumped into a car to be safe," Lewis said. "No one intervened. They were basically on their own. It was an extremely traumatizing experience."

Vancouver police say nobody was injured in the incident. They have not confirmed if the suspect has ties to the park.

There have been several serious safety issues at and near the park since the encampment popped up in the spring.

Two weeks ago, a loaded semi-automatic weapon was found near the park. And just last week, Vancouver police appealed for information after a badly injured man spent hours injured in the park after being assaulted.

Lewis says Strathcona residents are surprised every week as incidents add up.

"This is abnormal for a neighbourhood and it's unacceptable. We are encouraging our political leaders to step up and do their jobs," Lewis said.

She hopes the encampment will become an issue in the provincial election, noting she hasn’t been satisfied with the response from any level of government.

Strathcona residents are having a rally along Prior Street between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday as they push for government action to house and help people at the encampment.

"I also really encourage political leaders to show up and show us that they care," Lewis said. "It's been 15 weeks of silence. We're done."