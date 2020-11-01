VANCOUVER -- A man who was reported missing from South Vancouver Sunday afternoon has been found and is safe, local police say.

Kenneth Mane, who is 21 and has autism, was reported missing after last being seen at the Real Canadian Superstore on Southeast Marine Drive.

"When feeling lost, Mr. Mane may sit at one location for hours," police said in their release at the time. "He may have taken a transit bus, but is unlikely to ask for assistance."

At about 11:15 p.m. that same day, police issued another statement saying Mane had been found safe.