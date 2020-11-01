Advertisement
Man reported missing in Vancouver found safe, police say
Published Sunday, November 1, 2020 7:20PM PST Last Updated Monday, November 2, 2020 7:49AM PST
Police in Vancouver are asking the public for help locating a missing man with autism last seen in South Vancouver Sunday afternoon. (Vancouver Police Department)
VANCOUVER -- A man who was reported missing from South Vancouver Sunday afternoon has been found and is safe, local police say.
Kenneth Mane, who is 21 and has autism, was reported missing after last being seen at the Real Canadian Superstore on Southeast Marine Drive.
"When feeling lost, Mr. Mane may sit at one location for hours," police said in their release at the time. "He may have taken a transit bus, but is unlikely to ask for assistance."
At about 11:15 p.m. that same day, police issued another statement saying Mane had been found safe.