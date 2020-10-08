VANCOUVER -- A man who allegedly assaulted a victim twice shortly after being released from jail was taken into custody again early Wednesday morning after a lengthy police chase, Mounties in Kamloops say.

Police say a 24-year-old was recently released from jail and told to immediately go to Vision Quest, a local addictions treatment centre. He didn't show up, however, and officers say they received domestic assault complaint on Tuesday involving the man.

Allegedly, the man physically assaulted a 25-year-old woman. He is also suspected of sexual assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats against her.

Early the next day, at about 1:15 a.m., police were called to a home on Monashee Court near McGill Road, where the suspect is alleged to have found and assaulted the victim again. When officers arrived, they say, the suspect fled in a vehicle, driving over lawns. Police say he blew one of his back tires in the process, but kept driving.

The suspect allegedly drove dangerously along 3 Avenue, toward police cruisers, forcing officers to "take evasive actions."

Mounties say they used a spike belt to immobilize the vehicle, but the suspect still wouldn't co-operate with them and allegedly pulled out a hatchet. Officers then used a Taser against the suspect and arrested him.

"This was definitely a high risk incident, involving a dangerous and violent offender who had no regards for public or police safety whatsoever," said Staff Sgt. Mat Van Laer in a news release Wednesday.

"In addition to the serious assault to the victim, we also had information that this individual could be carrying a firearm. We did everything we could to make every attempts at stopping this individual with the least possible risks to public."

Anyone who was driving at the time of the incident and who may have come across the suspect vehicle is asked to call the RCMP at 250-828-3000.