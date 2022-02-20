Mounties in Coquitlam say a man they pulled over for driving erratically early Saturday morning turned out to be the victim of a shooting in the area.

Officers stopped the man's vehicle on Lougheed Highway around 2:35 a.m., Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release.

"Officers provided initial first aid and the male victim was then transported to the hospital in serious condition," police said in the release.

"Police believe this victim is linked to reports of shots fired in the 2990 Block of Gordon Avenue in Port Coquitlam."

Mounties said their investigation is in its early stages, but they believe the shooting occurred between "parties known to one another." There is no ongoing risk to the public, police said.

Anyone with more information about the incident, or dash cam or other surveillance video from the area where it occurred, should contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, police said.