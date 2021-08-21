VANCOUVER -- Police in Richmond say they have arrested a man for allegedly breaching conditions imposed on him by a court.

Edward Gary Bolderson has been charged with one count of failing to comply with prohibitions regarding children as a result of the incident, which occurred on Aug. 12, according to a news release from Richmond RCMP.

On that date, officers from the detachment's "strike force" saw a vehicle associated with "a man convicted of sexual offences against children" parked in the 15000 block of River Road.

No. 7 Road Pier Park is on the north side of the block, according to maps of the area.

Officers checked on the man and determined that he had been ordered not to attend any public park, police said.

Mounties arrested the man, Bolderson, and held him in custody for allegedly breaching his order of prohibition.

Police did not provide details on Bolderson's previous conviction.