

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver Coastal Health has issued a warning to the public about someone they say is advertising his services as a surgeon without being registered with British Columbia's College of Physicians.

In a statement issued Thursday, the health authority said Asten Nguyen Phong Nguyen, who goes by the name "Dr. Nguyen Nguyen," claims to operate out of Vancouver General Hospital and has been asking would-be patients to pay him a deposit before their surgery.

"This individual has no affiliation with VCH, he is not registered with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, and he is not authorized to practice medicine in the province," VCH said.

The health authority said those who have paid Nguyen a deposit should immediately contact the College of Physicians and the Vancouver Police Department.

Anyone can verify a B.C. doctor's credentials by using the College of Physicians' directory.