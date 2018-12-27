Man posing as surgeon, taking deposits not a licensed doctor, health authority warns
The Vancouver General Hospital is seen on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. (Ben Miljure/CTV)
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 1:45PM PST
Vancouver Coastal Health has issued a warning to the public about someone they say is advertising his services as a surgeon without being registered with British Columbia's College of Physicians.
In a statement issued Thursday, the health authority said Asten Nguyen Phong Nguyen, who goes by the name "Dr. Nguyen Nguyen," claims to operate out of Vancouver General Hospital and has been asking would-be patients to pay him a deposit before their surgery.
"This individual has no affiliation with VCH, he is not registered with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, and he is not authorized to practice medicine in the province," VCH said.
The health authority said those who have paid Nguyen a deposit should immediately contact the College of Physicians and the Vancouver Police Department.
Anyone can verify a B.C. doctor's credentials by using the College of Physicians' directory.
Alert: A man, Asten Nguyen Phong Nguyen (“Dr. Nguyen Nguyen”), who is NOT affiliated with VGH or VCH, is allegedly asking prospective patients to pay a deposit for their surgery. Do NOT pay him & report to police & @cpsbc_cahttp://ow.ly/9Dqe30n7hrI— VCH Healthcare (@VCHhealthcare) December 27, 2018