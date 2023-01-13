Man pleads guilty to 4 break-and-enters in Richmond: RCMP

A man has pleaded guilty in connection to break-and-enters at four Richmond businesses last spring.

Richmond RCMP said all of the break-ins unfolded in March of 2022, with three of them taking place in the same day.

The first incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on March 21, when a suspect allegedly broke into a store on Alderbridge Way and stole approximately $2,500 in merchandise.

The other three took place between approximately 3 a.m. and 4:35 a.m. just a few days later on March 25.

"Two suspects allegedly attempted to break into three businesses located in the 11000 block of Steveston Hwy, 9300 block of No. 5 Road and 21000 block of Westminster Hwy," Cpl. Adriana O'Malley said in a news release Friday.

"The subsequent investigation resulted in one suspect being identified and charged."

Derek John Muirhead, who is known to police, has since pleaded guilty to four counts of break and enter.

Anyone who witnesses a crime or any suspicious activity is asked to contact police or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.