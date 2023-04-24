Man ordered to reimburse City of Surrey for cost of removing painted badminton court lines from street

A resident of Surrey, B.C., has been ordered to pay the city nearly $900 in damages for painting badminton court lines on the road in his cul-de-sac.

Lian Gong Tu said he was inspired to paint white lines on the road after his neighbours did the same to create a pickleball court at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, according to a decision by B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal posted Monday.

The City of Surrey wanted Tu to foot the entire $1,623.33 bill for removing painted lines from the street, but the ruling explains that Tu said he should not be held fully responsible.

“Tu says pickleball court lines were already painted on the road by other neighbours and used to play pickleball,” the decision explains.

The City of Surrey did not address these allegations, and only provided an affidavit from a neighbour of Tu’s as evidence that he was responsible for painting the badminton court lines.

Tu provided a signed statement from two different neighbours, who aren’t named in the decision but claimed to be responsible for painting the pickleball court.

“They say they initially used chalk lines for the pickleball court, but eventually replaced them with painted lines,” reads the decision.

“They said they agreed to share the space with Mr. Tu. Later on, they said Mr. Tu painted lines adjacent to the pickleball court for badminton,” the ruling continues.

Photos provided by the City of Surrey suggest two courts were removed by crews that were “around the same size with roughly the same amount of paint lines,” according to the decision.

The tribunal member found there was only evidence of Tu painting the badminton court, and ruled that removing those painted lines likely only cost half of what the City of Surrey was seeking.

“Therefore, on a judgment basis, I find Surrey is entitled to $811.67 in actual damages for its costs to remove the badminton court lines,” the decision reads.

Tu must also reimburse the City for $62.50 in CRT fees, bringing the total fine to $874.17.