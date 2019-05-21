

CTV News Vancouver





Police in Alberta are looking for the public to help them find a missing man they believe may now be in British Columbia.

35-year-old Brian Gresl was last seen on May 15, 2019, near the Kingsland neighbourhood of Calgary, according to the city’s police service.

Gresl is described as 6’1” tall, weighing 150 pounds with blue eyes and long, curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white zipper and strings, dark jeans, dark brown shoes and glasses.

Police confirmed in a statement he was driving a red 2002 Volkswagen Golf, with a European licence plate on the front, and an Albertan licence plate reading “BTM 1206” on the back.

Anyone with information about Gresl’s whereabouts should contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1834, or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.