

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – Police are asking for the public's help finding a 39-year-old man who disappeared last week while barefoot and only wearing pyjamas.

Authorities said Jeremy Yakobchuk was last seen around 8:45 a.m. Thursday near the Sapperton SkyTrain Station in New Westminster.

He had on brown hospital pyjamas and wasn't wearing any shoes, according to police.

Sgt. Jeff Scott of the New Westminster Police Department said authorities are concerned about Yakobchuk's well-being, and that the missing man "needs to be assessed by medical staff."

Yakobchuk is a Vancouver resident and is said to frequent the city's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood.

He's described as a 5'9" tall white man with a heavy build, fair complexion and short brown hair.

Authorities asked anyone who spots him to call the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411 and quote file number 2019-2004.